With video: Brighton's 'loneliest dog' needs a new home after seeing every other dog at the RSPCA kennels adopted

Copper originally arrived at the RSPCA in October 2020 and staff said 'he has seen every other dog in the kennels find a new home before him'. The male Husky/German Shepherd cross is only 19 months old so has been with the RSPCA for almost half of its life.

When he first arrived Copper was very bouncy and high energy particularly on the lead but, thanks to training and TLC from staff and volunteers at the centre, he is now much calmer and his behaviour has improved. Copper will need an experienced owner, with plenty of space, who is used to larger breed dogs and happy to continue with his training.

RSPCA Brighton branch manager Jenny Eden said: “Copper is a beautiful and very striking dog who will be so happy once he finds his perfect home. He needs someone who is experienced and able to continue with his behaviour and training work and without young children in the home.

Brighton RSPCA is appealing for a forever home for their longest stay dog, Copper

“We are all so fond of Copper here as he has been with us for so long, he is a real favourite with the staff. He has been reserved once but sadly that fell through, we do feel he deserves that second chance at happiness.

“We have a volunteer dog walker who comes every Sunday with her husky-cross Lola and Copper adores her, they are best friends. If you feel you can offer him the long term home he deserves please get in contact with us.”

Copper loves a cardboard box with treats inside, toys and recently has been enjoying the paddling pool. Copper knows commands including sit, off and his name and is learning to wait when asked. Copper is housetrained and enjoys travelling in the car but does needs some further work on socialisation skills with other dogs. Copper would be best as the only dog in the house and needs a home without cats or small animals.

Anyone wishing to adopt Copper will need to spend time with the dog on several occasions at the centre before taking it home.

