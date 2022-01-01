Woman sprayed with ‘noxious substance’ in Portslade

A man has been arrested after a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance in Portslade, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Emergency services responded to a report of a woman who was sprayed with a noxious substance at an address in Brasslands Drive, Portslade, at 10.53am on Saturday, January 1.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment. She is in a stable condition and the effects are not life-threatening.

Emergency service crews in Brasslands Drive, Portslade. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220101-150143001

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and is in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.”

Police said no one else has been harmed and there is no threat to the public.

Any witnesses are asked to report information online or by calling 101 quoting serial 742 of 01/01.

Emergency service crews in Brasslands Drive, Portslade. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Emergency service crews in Brasslands Drive, Portslade. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220101-151430001

Emergency service crews in Brasslands Drive, Portslade. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220101-150217001