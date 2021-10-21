Work begins on new 800-home housing development in Hove

An artist's impression of part of the Sackville Road Trading Estate development SUS-211021-122823001

Construction has begun on an 820-home housing development in Hove – where the majority of homes will be for rental.

The development, by Moda Living, is on the former Sackville Road Trading Estate, close to Hove Station.

Midgard has been appointed lead contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed early in 2024.

MP Peter Kyle (centre) joins a ground-breaking event at the site of the former Sackville Road Trading Estate

The developers are promising 564 ‘build-to-rent’ homes and ‘260 care community homes’, public gardens, a public square, office accommodation, workspaces, shops and cafes.

James Blakey, Planning Director at Moda, said: “We are thrilled that construction work has begun on this regeneration project to transform a rundown brownfield site in Hove into a multi-generational community, providing high quality rental homes and hundreds of jobs, both during construction and on completion.

“We are also excited to integrate Moda Living into Hove’s vibrant wider community and are looking forward to investing £10m into local projects spanning education, public realm, employment, sport, public art and green spaces.”

According to the developers 70 per cent of the nine-acre brownfield site will be curated into new public spaces, including landscaped areas and green space with newly planted trees and gardens.