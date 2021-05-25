Person rescued from fire at Brighton home

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called just before 4.30pm on Monday (May 24) to attend a fire on the first and second floors of a residential property on Shaftesbury Road, Brighton.

Six appliances were sent to the scene from Brighton, Roedean, Hove, Seaford together with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

“One person has been rescued and is in the care of SECAmb,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Crews were called to attend a fire on the first and second floors of a residential property on Shaftesbury Road, Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-210525-085034001

Whilst the incident was ongoing, people were asked avoid the area ‘as the road will be closed’.

The fire crews were scaled down to four appliances and an aerial ladder platform before a search of premises in the area was undertaken.

The fire service said good progress was made last night, with a multi-agency investigation due to take place.

Six appliances were sent to the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-210525-085057001

One person was rescued and left in the care of paramedics. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-210525-085108001