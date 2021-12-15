PICTURES: Men wanted in connection with ‘violent disturbance’ in Brighton

The incident took place at about 4pm at the junction of Queens Road and North Road in Brighton on August 21. It involved groups of fans ahead of the football match between Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club and Watford Football Club that day.

Sussex Police called it a ‘violent disturbance’.

Police made three arrests, including a 53-year-old man from Portslade and a 21-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of affray.

A 20-year-old man from Hove was also arrested on suspicion of affray, as well as on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of a class A

drug.

Out of the nine men police want to identify, two are believed to be Brighton fans and seven are Watford supporters.

Football Policing officer PC Darren Balkham said, “We have already made three arrests in connection with the incident and we are working to identify further offenders.

“We are keen to identify the outstanding suspects, and anyone who recognises any of these men is asked to contact us online or call 01273 470101 quoting serial 927 of 21/08.”

1. The first suspect is described by police as a white man in his late teens or early 20s, with dark hair and unshaven. He was wearing a pink shirt.

2. The second is a white man in his early 20s with short brown hair and unshaven. He was wearing a white polo shirt and grey jacket.

3. The third is a white man in his early 20s with unkempt curly blond or ginger hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

4. The fourth is a white man in his early 20s with dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured polo shirt with a red collar and white stripe.