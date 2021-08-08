The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Pictures show the scene after man found with ‘multiple injuries’ in Brighton

These pictures show the scene after a man was found with ‘multiple injuries’ in a Brighton flat

By Sam Dixon-French
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:47 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was discovered with multiple injuries at a flat in Bartholomew Square.

Officers were alerted to the incident about 11.30am on Saturday 7 August, a police spokesman said. The victim – a 37-year-old man from London – was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The spokesman added: “The scene has been secured for forensics examinations.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Lasso.”

1.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

Buy photo

2.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

Buy photo

3.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

Buy photo

4.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: eddie mitchell

Buy photo
BrightonPolice
Next Page
Page 1 of 2