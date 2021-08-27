Police appeal for information about missing Whitehawk teen
Sussex Police have urged the public to come forward with any information about a missing teenager from Whitehawk.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 5:11 pm
According to police, 14-year-old Georgie Maynard has not been seen since he left an address in Whitehawk on Monday, August 23 and said he was getting a bus to Saltdean but did not arrive at his destination.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Georgie is described as slim and 5’10” with blond hair.
“It is unknown what clothes he was wearing but he is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area.”
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 945 of 25/08.