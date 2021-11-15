Police are hunting for missing Eastbourne teenager
A 17-year-old girl has gone missing from Eastbourne, according to police.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:15 am
Police said Leah was last seen at Hampden Park Railway Station boarding a train to London at 9.38am on Thursday, November 11 – although they believe she may now be in Brighton.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Leah is 5’ 6”, slim, with shoulder-length brown hair with purple streaks.
“She was last seen wheeling a dark coloured suitcase and carrying a black holdall bag.”
If you have seen Leah or have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 565 of 11/11.