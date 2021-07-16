Police identify man found dead on Hove beach

A police spokesperson confirmed the body that was found washed ashore on the beach at Kings Esplanade at 4.25am on July 14 has now been identified as a 53-year-old man from Hove.

Police had issued an appeal for information to help identify him.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer is continuing enquiries, police say.

Hove seafront. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210716-180253001