Police ‘very concerned’ for missing Eastbourne woman
Police have said they are ‘very concerned’ about a 24-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:36 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Shannon was last seen around 8am on Monday, September 27 in the area of Crowhurst Close.
“She is described as having very long dark brown hair, and it is unknown what clothing she is likely to be wearing. She is believed to be travelling on foot and may be in Brighton.”
Anyone who has seen Shannon or knows where she might be is asked to call 999 quoting serial 393 of 27/09.