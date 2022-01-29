Police 'very concerned' for missing Portslade woman

If you see her, please do not approach her but call 999, quoting serial 563 of 29/01.

In an appeal for informtion, Sussex Police said: "Police are very concerned for the welfare of Lucy Bailey, who is missing from Portslade. Lucy, 21, was last seen in Portslade at 10am on Saturday morning.

"She is 5’10” tall and of a thin build, with dyed blonde straight hair worn in a ponytail.

"Lucy is wearing a maroon hoody with a mushroom on the front, black leggings and trainers.