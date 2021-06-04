Action plan sets out steps for Brighton and Hove to become carbon neutral by 2030

The carbon neutral programme outlines a range of actions the council will take to reduce toxic emissions, improve health, address inequality, and increase opportunities to grow and protect nature.

It starts with projects that will cut emissions and improve biodiversity over the next three years. After this, new projects will be added to the programme as it progresses.

The council’s vision is to utilise existing partnerships and groups from across the community to deliver programmes to decarbonise the infrastructure and economy.

Brighton seafront

Partners will help reduce carbon across many areas, including facilitating tree planting, increasing the use of public transport and even transitioning to zero emission vehicles.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the council and co-chair of the carbon neutral 2030 working group, said the programme was ‘a monumental development’.

It’s the start of an urgently needed set of changes that will benefit our city and our planet,” he said.

“Climate change is causing devastating damage across the globe, destroying habitats and driving many species to extinction.

“The human population is suffering too, with more frequent extreme weather events and toxic air.

“We cannot sit back and let this happen. So we’re not.

“We are grasping this once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the most critical challenge of our time.

“I believe that this programme of work is the first step in this journey, and I’m excited to work with our amazing residents and partners on the projects outlined in our carbon neutral programme, for a sustainable future for Brighton & Hove.”

Councillor Nancy Platts, co-chair of the carbon neutral 2030 working group said: “I am delighted to welcome the carbon neutral programme and the range of projects that are planned across all sectors in the city.

“The people of Brighton & Hove are already demonstrating a strong feeling of community and pride in the local environment - through planting trees, picking up litter and protecting our sea life and wildlife.

“It is these qualities that we need to champion to be successful in our ambitions for a carbon neutral city by 2030, with a role for everyone to play.

“I am sure that through utilising our good relationships with local organisations and our communities, and everybody doing their bit, that we can reach this target and create a sustainable city for future generations.”

