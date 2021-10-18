Brighton and Hove bin strikes - Rubbish being collected as refuse staff work to ‘clear the city’

Rubbish piling up on Ship Street, near the Ivy, on Saturday SUS-211018-165940001

The union representing Brighton and Hove’s refuse and recycling workers has said its members were back at work today (Monday October 18) following a ‘supension’ of strike action.

A statement from the GMB union read: “The work to clear the city has already begun with crews back out working as they normally would.”

Earlier today we reported the union, which represents the striking HGV bin lorry drivers in Brighton and Hove, has agreed a deal which could end the dispute.

The deal was negotiated by the union and Brighton and Hove City Council, and will be put to a vote at a meeting of the council tomorrow (Tuesday) and if approved would mean the cancellation of a month-long strike, due to start on Thursday (October 21).

The statement also noted: “It always has been about respect for the difficult job our members do in the city, and often the difficult circumstances and poor equipment they often must put up with to carry out that role.

“The fact that we’ve also seen through a pay increase what is a significant recognition of their hard work and skills through a regrading exercise, our members felt that it was only right to vote to accept the council’s proposal and suspend strike action with immediate effect, if the council do their part and sign off at their Policy and resources meeting this week.

“The disruption has we know been difficult for the residents of Brighton and Hove, and to be clear it was always our last resort, but the council had for too long either ignored or delayed the issues and in seeking to meaningfully get around the table to resolve matters, the strike was always intended to simply focus their attention.