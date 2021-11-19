Brighton and Hove residents warned to 'remain vigilant' following Liverpool bomb explosion

Brighton and Hove residents have been warned to be vigilant following a bomb explosion in Liverpool on Sunday (November 14).

Brighton and Hove City Council has issued the warning after the level of threat from terrorism to the UK was increased to ‘severe’ meaning an attack is highly likely.

A statement from the council said that during November there would be more ‘visible police activity at transport hubs and other areas where mass gathering may occur'. And that the public should ‘continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police’.

The leaders of the city council’s three political groups condemned the attack in Liverpool.

In a joint statement the leaders – Green leader Phélim Mac Cafferty, Conservative leader Steve Bell and Labour co-leaders Carmen Appich and John Allcock – said: “We condemn and are appalled by the terrorist attack that took place outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

"Acts of terrorism are intended to frighten and divide us, but we will not be cowed and we stand together strong; united in compassion with people from all faiths and backgrounds.

“We send our deepest sympathy to the City of Liverpool and all affected by this horrendous attack.”

Sussex Police and Brighton & Hove City Council ask residents and communities to report any suspicious behaviour or activity immediately by calling 999 in an emergency or the confidential anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.

You can also report suspicious activity using the online form on gov.uk.For further information and support, go to the Safe in the City website or www.gov.uk/ACT.