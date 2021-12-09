Brighton North Laine traders feel "attacked" by council decision to end traffic orders on Gardner Street

Following the national Covid lockdowns, Brighton and Hove City Council put traffic orders – known as the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) – in place across the city, allowing businesses to utilise the streets in front of them and encourage social distancing.

In Gardner Street, it meant the road, which is already closed to cars at weekends, was also closed to traffic during the week, allowing businesses to place stalls and extra tables outside.

But the council said a review of the ETRO in Gardner Street found it had created problems with disabled access for residents and those Blue Badge holders wishing to access the shop and therefore it was advised not to make it permanent.

Traders believe the decision will result in revenue and job losses, as many businesses on Gardner Street employ staff to watch the stalls in the street, or to serve the extra tables.

Businesses have now had a letter confirming they will no longer be able to put items in the street during the week from January 10.

Katie Whittingham, owner of upcycled fashion shop Kate and Aud, said she was told by the council in the summer the ETRO was staying for good, only to find out last week they would be gone by the new year.

She said: “The timing just doesn’t make sense, we were told in the summer these measures were staying and now in December they are saying they are changing them from January and telling us about an 18 month consultation that we should have been a part of.

"We didn’t know the consultation was there to fill in, because they didn’t tell us, and they told us the measures were going to be a permanent fixture.”

Traders believe the decision will result in revenue and job losses, as many businesses on Gardner Street employ staff to watch the stalls in the street, or to serve the extra tables.

Ian Baldry, manager of the Cornish Pasty Shop, said: “The council thinks of us as the enemy, it really feels like they want to get rid of the small local independent retailers in the area; they should realise that we are the heart of the city, it is the independent businesses that make the North Laine.”

A council spokesperson said: “While good intentioned, the review of the ETRO made clear that changes to Gardner Street have created problems with disabled access for residents and those Blue Badge holders wishing to access the shops.

“Last month the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee received a report advising that the ETRO should not be made permanent, in order to address these concerns.

“We are however currently looking at traffic flows throughout the North Laine area in connection with recent traffic schemes across the city, as well as further investigating how we might improve things for Gardner Street as part of any Liveable City Centre proposals.”