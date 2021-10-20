The GMB said the deal confirmed at a council meeting yesterday (Tuesday) meant the lowest paid council staff across the city will get a pay rise after union members stuck up for themselves

GMB members had already voted to accept the deal - which will increase pay and end unilateral round changes - as well as improving pay of council workers across the city.

Refuse collectors in Brighton and Hove had taken 13 days of strike action; 30 more days - due to begin tomorrow (October 21) will now be cancelled, the union confirmed.

Some of the union members on the picket line at the Hollingdean depot on the first day of the two-week strike earlier this month

Gary Palmer GMB regional organiser said: “The council has now ratified the written commitment from the council to increase pay and end unilateral round changes.

“We are very proud of GMB members for standing up for themselves to win their own respect and fair treatment.

“They have also had amazing public support, despite the inconvenience the people of Brighton and Hove have had to put up with.

“We will also see all lowest paid council staff - predominantly women workers - across the city get a pay rise as a consequence of this GMB Cityclean campaign.

“GMB union has delivered for working people.”

'Whole debacle could have been avoided' say Labour

Labour Councillors are pleased a deal has been struck to end the bin strike in Brighton & Hove but they said the council as a whole needs to 'learn serious lessons'.

Labour’s co-leaders of the opposition, Cllr Carmen Appich and Cllr John Allcock said: “We’re pleased that the steer we gave the administration last week has led to a deal to end strike action. Residents have suffered unnecessarily for over two weeks now when this whole debacle could have been avoided.

“Labour had put in place plans to improve industrial relations that were not followed by the Council, and today (Tuesday, October 19) we raised questions about the poor handling of the situation from the start. Serious lessons need to be learned.