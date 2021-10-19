Green councillors pleased bin strike deal has been agreed after 'difficult period, with real impact on residents'

A deal has now been agreed after the HGV bin lorry drivers voted to strike

The deal negotiated with the GMB union was agreed at a committee meeting today, (Tuesday, October 19) and means the strike action has now ended. Read more here: Bin strike is over after deal agreed by council | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)Green councillors issued a statement after the deal was agreed, which said: "Both the GMB, council officials and councillors have met day and night, including across the weekend, to find a resolution to this dispute that we’re pleased has been agreed today. After what we know has been a difficult period, with real impact on residents, we’re also keen to achieve an improved waste and recycling service for all in the city.

"It’s clear to us that workers at Cityclean have raised-long term issues that have affected their trust. We urge all councillors to work together to address this, as it's clear many issues stretch back over a number of years.

“The GMB have described the deal as one that ‘ticks every box plus more,’ for their members, and we’re hopeful that the proposals are a positive way forward for industrial relations at Cityclean. Importantly, all sides have agreed proposals that seek not only to improve pay and conditions for Cityclean drivers, but that also lift the wages of those staff across the council on the lowest pay grades.