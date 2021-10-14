Induction Day for new members of the Brighton & Hove City Council’s Youth Council

Young people in Brighton & Hove have the chance to use their voice to make a real difference to the future of their generation in the city and beyond.

Brighton & Hove City Council’s Youth Council is looking for new members and is hosting an Induction Day on Saturday (October 16) open to any people aged between 13 and 19 in the city.

The Youth Council (YC) is part of the city council. Members take part in debates and meetings with councillors, politicians and other local decision-makers to represent young people, and influence policy and decisions that affect their future.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Youth Council members Alfie, Sophie and Louise

The council’s deputy leader, Councillor Hannah Clare, will be at the induction event, which runs from 10.30 until 3.30pm at Hove Town Hall.

As a former youth council member in Essex, Hannah is passionate about the valuable experience and the head-start it gave her, as one of the youngest council leaders in the country.

“I am really excited to be attending this event and welcoming young people interested in joining us,” said Hannah. “It will be the first time Youth Council have met in person since the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s a great time to get involved."

Louise Brown, 17, is one of the Youth Council members looking forward to meeting for the first time since the start of the pandemic: “If you are interested in making a change in your local area Youth Council is a great place to start! It’s allowed me to build my confidence in public speaking and interacting with council members.

The Brighton and Hove City Council’s Youth Council teamed up with Councillor Hannah Clare and Youth Council from Epping Forest for the Brighton Beach Clean in August

“I have been given the opportunity to present talks to council and participate in making sure youth projects get the funding they deserve!”

From climate change to the mental health of young people, Youth Council helps ensure the issues that matter most to young people are on the agenda locally.

In the last year the Youth Council events have campaigned on plastic waste, co-hosting a Climate Q&A with local MPs and taken part in a fun Beach Clean with a Youth Council from Essex.

There is no obligation to join at the induction day but people need to register in advance by emailing [email protected]Councillor Clare, who is also chair of the Children, Young People and Skills Committee – which Youth Council members attend – said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to get involved in improving the lives of young people in the city to come along and meet us.”