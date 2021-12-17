Rubbish and recycling collection over Christmas and the new year

Rubbish bins in Brighton (pic by Jon Rigby)

Brighton and Hove City Council has released the details of rubbish and recycling collections over Christmas and new year.

With Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all falling at the weekend this year, the council’s kerbside recycling and refuse collections over Christmas and new year will take place on residents’ usual days.

Brighton and Hove residents are asked to leave their recycling and refuse out by 6am on your scheduled day.

Garden waste collections stop over Christmas and new year with the last collection on Friday, December 17, and the service resuming from Monday, January 3.

Christmas tree recycling sites across the city will be open from Monday, December 27 until Monday, January 10.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations and the pot before leaving their tree.

They are also advised not to risk a fly-tipping fine by leaving trees on the pavement, road or beside a communal bin.

In terms of food and drink, plastic bottles can go straight in recycling boxes or bins, washed and squashed.

Rinsed drink cans and food tins can also go in your recycling, along with egg boxes, cardboard sleeves for food packaging and all tin biscuit boxes. Please keep all glass bottles and jars in a separate recycling box so glass doesn’t contaminate the other materials.

Residents are asked to only recycle wrapping paper and plain Christmas cards - foil or paper covered in glitter can’t be recycled.

Flatten all your cardboard boxes and paper bags to make space in your recycling bins and boxes.

Used batteries can be recycled at local supermarket or our household recycling sites.

Do not put batteries in your household waste or recycling. Residents can also take recycling to a recycling point or one of the city’s two household recycling sites.