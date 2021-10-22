Councillor receives positive Covid-19 test result in the middle of a meeting

Brighton Town Hall (Google Maps Street View)

According to the Labour group, the councillor was confident of being Covid-safe having taken multiple lateral flows over recent days including yesterday (Thursday October 21) all of which had come back negative.

But during the evening’s full council meeting at Brighton Town Hall, they received notification that a PCR test they had taken the previous day had come back positive.

As soon as they received notification of the positive test result, they notified the group leaders, who in turn notified the monitoring officer, and left the town hall to return home to self-isolate.

The meeting was then adjourned.

The Labour group went on to explain the councillor in question has had both vaccines and for over a year has been taking a weekly PCR test. This is because they work in a sector that requires regular testing, outside of their council duties.

They say this emphasises that everyone needs to test regularly, follow the Covid guidelines, wear masks and remain vigilant as Covid cases are on the rise.