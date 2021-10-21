Councillors in Hove want answers about pavements, parks and tree garden removals

Brighton and Hove' s Conservative councillors have put several written questions about their communities to the full council, hoping to get answers for concerned residents. Questions about the cost of the temporary cycle lanes, the placing of homeless people in the city from Adur and congestion in Lewes Road have all been put to the full council for response.

In Hove, many issues have been raised and questions put to the chair of the council's Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

Dawn Barnett, councillor for Hangleton and Knoll ward, said the council has started leaving large patches of St Helens Green in Hangleton uncut.

Dawn Barnett, councillor for Hangleton and Knoll ward

"This is unpopular with residents, who have reported that the uncut areas are being used a toilet for pet dogs, detracting from the local amenity. St Helens Green is a conservation area and residents were not informed about the council’s rewilding policy. The green is faced onto by many residents’ bungalows who want to see it well-kept as it used to be and visually appealing but now consider it to be an eyesore."

Dawn has asked the council to arrange to have the grass cut and 'return St Helens Green to its previous state so that can be enjoyed by all'. She also asks that in future, residents should be consulted before introducing rewilding trials.

Pavements

Councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn has submitted questions about pavements, including problems with weeds and the number of accidents. He said people are tripping on the cracked pavements because the cracks are being hidden by the weeds.

Wish ward Councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn

Garry, councillor for Wish ward, asked: "What are the total lengths of pavement within the city under the responsibility of Brighton and Hove City Council? How many claims have been made to the Council in respect of injuries caused through pavement accidents in the following municipal years: 2018-19; 2019-20; 2020-21; 2021-2 (to date)? How many such claims have been upheld in the last twelve months and how many are outstanding? How many operatives are clearing the pavements of weeds? What proportion of streets have had their weeds cleared? What plans have been made to address the outstanding problems this year? What changes are planned for next year to avoid this year’s problem?"

Tree gardens

Wish ward councillor Robert Nemeth has raised the issue of tree gardens being 'ripped out without any notice'.

and said: "In the absence of Council action on the matter, hundreds of residents have started to maintain areas around tree bases outside their homes. In many cases, they have created beautiful tree gardens that bring joy to passers-by.

Wish ward councillor Robert Nemeth

Sadly, the Council has destroyed several of these gardens when carrying out works on or around the trees without reference to gardeners or neighbours.

"It is of course the case that the Council owns the land around the trees and may not have a legal duty to consult anybody. However, given that residents already feel so let down by the lack of maintenance, and that they have put so much help into proactively assisting the Council, it is quite simply wrong that their work is being destroyed in this manner."

"What protocols can be put in place to avoid such a situation continuing?"

Park projects

Hangleton and Knoll ward councillor Nick Lewry

Hangleton and Knoll ward councillor Nick Lewry wanted a progress update, including expected completion dates, for local projects in his ward.

In particular, he wanted updates on plans for the installation of bigger capacty bins at Greenleas Park and Knoll Park and an update on plans to replace hoardings, install basketball nets and new astro-turf and install a zip wire at Hangleton Park.