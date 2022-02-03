East Brighton gasworks regeneration consultation ends but council will not make a decision until all issues addressed

The formal consultation period for residents to comment on proposals to regenerate the former gasworks site in east Brighton has now ended.

Residents were invited to have their say on plans that include building up to 553 new homes and 2,700sq metres of commercial space.

Developer St William Homes has applied for planning permission to build dwellings spread across nine apartment blocks, ranging in height from three to 12 storeys tall.

A computer generated image of plans for the former gasworks site in East Brighton

The developer has held several consultation events in the past but the most recent consultation by the council was the first time residents have been able to make formal comments on the planning application.

A council spokesperson said: “The consultation has so far received 500 responses from residents, local historic and civic societies and campaign groups. Officers will now collate the responses to help us identify and flag with the developer any areas that need clarification or amendment to address the main concerns raised.

“In a city with a housing crisis, providing affordable homes is a key issue. Some people have queried the lack of detail given so far about how the scheme will address this. The information has been sought by officers and is required from the developer before a decision is made.”

The spokesman said the planning service was also working with several specialist advisors to evaluate the planning application around issues such as contaminated land, impact of daylight/sunlight on residents, fire safety design and impacts on ground and surface water quality.

The spokesman added: “For the application to be successful, the Planning Committee will expect proposals that provide well designed, quality spaces, while being mindful of neighbouring residents, the environment, and our drive for a carbon neutral city by 2030.

“Residents will be reconsulted on the proposals once updated information has been received. Once officers are satisfied that the issues raised have been addressed, they will make a recommendation to either approve or refuse the planning application. A final decision will be made by the council’s cross party planning committee later this year.”