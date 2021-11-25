Edward Street development provides more than 100 jobs for Brighton residents

101 Brighton residents have been offered full or part time roles on-site at the £120 million Edward Street Quarter development.

All employees, most of whom have no industry experience, will be eligible for an upskilling programme to gain formal construction qualifications such as NVQs.

Due to complete in spring next year, the new destination located on Edward Street in central Brighton will comprise six new buildings to accommodate offices, retail, hospitality and leisure facilities as well as new homes.

Two of the employees, Florin Macu (right) and Charlie Sole (left)

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the Brighton and Hove City Council, said : “It's vital that new developments in our city contribute not only towards our housing, leisure and business opportunities, but also support local employment in a meaningful way. Developers should take note of the inspiring approach taken by the Edward Street Quarter.

“There has been a concerted effort to create new jobs and training opportunities in the city – particularly around apprenticeships and support for those previously unemployed. Especially as we recover from the pandemic, initiatives that support those finding work, reskilling or training are crucial to a continued recovery. It's so inspiring to hear the stories of people who are benefitting from the Edward Street development.”

One of the employees, Florin Macu, spent 10 months out of work and living off his savings before being offered a role at Edward Street Quarter.

Now, the 34-year old is in his eighth month working on the development, he said: "I have been trained as a banksman, responsible for directing the cranes, and recently gained my telescopic handler operator card meaning I’m able to drive the reach forklifts. I’m hoping that in two years’ time I’ll be a qualified logistics manager – something I now feel is within reach.”

The council said Edward Street Quarter implemented over £9 million worth of benefits to the city in its first year of construction, through its social value action plan despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Steve Eccles, project director at First Base, the developer for Edward Street Quarter, said: “In addition to other initiatives, we’re proud that much of our social value action plan’s focus has been on local employment and training. It’s been brilliant to watch the progression of each of these individuals over the lifetime of the development.

"Construction is a varied industry which can open doors to many different opportunities - we wish both Florin and Charlie a long and happy career ahead.”

