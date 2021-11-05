London Road graffiti cleaning begins as part of three month trail by the Brighton and Hove City Council
New 24-hour removal trial is underway in Brighton
A graffiti cleaning team which aims to remove graffiti within 24 hours, has begun a three-month-trial in Brighton.
Brighton and Hove City Council has launched the new team to tackle a rise in illegal graffiti in the city.
The cleaners will initially target graffiti in London Road and it is hoped the scheme will be extended to other parts of the city.
Leader of the council, Phélim Mac Cafferty, said: “It is the first time the council will remove graffiti from all types of property – public, residential and commercial – within 24 hours of
occurring, which is understood to be key to deterring the behaviour.”
The council said illegal graffiti is anything that is written, sprayed or painted on a public or private property without permission.
Incidents should be reported on the city council’s website.