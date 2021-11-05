A graffiti cleaning team which aims to remove graffiti within 24 hours, has begun a three-month-trial in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council has launched the new team to tackle a rise in illegal graffiti in the city.

The cleaners will initially target graffiti in London Road and it is hoped the scheme will be extended to other parts of the city.

One of the graffiti cleaning team gets to work on a shop in London Road on Wednesday this week.

Leader of the council, Phélim Mac Cafferty, said: “It is the first time the council will remove graffiti from all types of property – public, residential and commercial – within 24 hours of

occurring, which is understood to be key to deterring the behaviour.”

The council said illegal graffiti is anything that is written, sprayed or painted on a public or private property without permission.