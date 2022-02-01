Major shakeup planned for Brighton and Hove City Council’s ward boundaries

Draft proposals from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England would see the same number of councillors retained - currently 54.

There would be ten three-councillor wards and 12 two-councillor wards, leading to changes to most ward boundaries.

The commission is seeking views and launched a consultation today (Tuesday February 1).

Brighton's clocktower

Rottingdean Coastal would be split up, with a Kemptown & Marina ward including parts of East Brighton.

Hollingdean & Stanmer would also see significant changes as a new Fiveways ward would be created, while Stanmer would stretch southwards to include the AMEX and university facilities on the other side of the railway line, currently part of Moulsecoomb & Bevendean.

Brunswick & Adelaide would be subsumed under a revised Regency ward and a Round Hill ward would centre on London Road’s railway station.

Meanwhile Withdean would be split up between Hove Park, Preston Park, a renamed Patcham & Hollingbury and Fiveways.

A renamed Seven Dials, St Peter’s and North Laine would lose areas to Round Hill, but gain parts of Regency.

The boundaries of Queen’s Park and a renamed Hanover & Hartington would also be amended.

Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Brighton & Hove to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Brighton & Hove. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

The commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards, their boundaries and the number of councillors per ward. https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/29490