Opposition to extra storey for block of Hove flats

CGI of extra storey for Dolphin Court, Hove Street, Hove

They are battling the proposal by developer Maxiwood Limited to build an extra floor on top of six-storey Dolphin Court, in Hove Street.

If the plans go ahead, there would be two more two-bedroom flats in the block and another one-bedroom flat, with a roof terrace.

Maxiwood’s planning application is due to be decided by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next week, with officials recommending that the scheme be approved.

CGI of extra storey for Dolphin Court, Hove Street, Hove

Dolphin Court currently has 33 flats and is described in a report to councillors as “prominent in the street scene when compared with neighbouring semi-detached homes in Vallance Road”.

The site is within the Old Hove Conservation Area but is not listed.

Neighbouring Hove Manor is six storeys high and already has permission for an additional set-back storey on its roof.

Before Maxiwood applied for planning permission, the company and its agent Lewis and Co consulted the council.

CGI of extra storey for Dolphin Court, Hove Street, Hove

Maxiwood said: “Advice provided at a pre-application stage has been incorporated into a radically altered scheme for one additional storey as opposed to two.

“The use of matching materials along with architectural details including brick patterning creates a light contemporary design that both complements the host building while adding flair to the proposal.”

Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group said that it wanted the council to reject the plans.

It said that the lift would over-run and add to the height, that it would have a “negative impact” on the conservation area’s character and a “detrimental effect” on homes in Vallance Road.

Nineteen objectors wrote to the council, including 15 people who would be directly affected.

One resident, whose details were redacted by the council on its website, said: “The infrastructure of the building is so old and in poor condition that I doubt it will support the needs of this development, ie, lifts, heating, hot water, sewer, electricals, mains water, the fire escape … etc.

“I would like to see a survey stating the conditions of these resources now and consequences of the development when finished and who will be responsible for the extra costs. At the moment, I can see no benefit to the owners or residents.”

Disabled and elderly residents were concerned about extending the lift, saying that they would not be able to reach their flats.

A disabled Dolphin Court resident, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The lift being out of action for any length of time, as it will have to be during the works, means I will not be able to leave or go up to my flat. How will I live there?

“We have been given no indication how long the lift will be out of order or what provision will be made for disabled and elderly residents to get up and down the building.”