Petition against plans to change free parking back to pay and display in Fiveways, Brighton

The petition calls for the parking in Preston Drove and Ditchling Road to 'stay as it is: 1 hour free parking, no return for 2 hours'

Residents and business owners have been seeking support on social media to encourage people to sign the petition.

The petition says: "We the undersigned petition Brighton & Hove Council to overturn the decision to change the one-hour free parking on Preston Drove and Ditchling Road, back in to pay and display parking. We believe that retaining the one-hour free parking for customers will encourage shoppers continue to support local shops, already suffering after a year of Covid-19 related closures."

So far more than 340 people have signed the petition which is due to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee next Tuesday (September 21).

The petition said: “The original introduction of pay and display parking in 2015 in Preston Drove had a significant and detrimental impact on trade for all businesses in the area.

“The current free parking was instated after our original petition to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee in March 2015.

“We would like the parking to stay as it is: one hour free parking, no return for two hours.

“While we understand that the council faces numerous financial challenges, we do not believe that retaining the limited free spaces in Preston Drove and Ditchling Road would have a significant impact on income for the council and would be extremely damaging to the local area and businesses, which would be damaging to the city, the local area and the vibrancy and diversity of shopping for local people.”