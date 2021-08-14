Saltdean woman rushed to hospital after falling from balcony

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a balcony in Saltdean this morning.

By India Wentworth
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 12:05 pm

Lustrells Vale was closed earlier this morning with several police cars and an ambulance seen attending an incident.

Sussex Police has now confirmed, “Emergency services were called after a woman was reported to have fallen from a balcony of a flat in Westbrook, Saltdean, at 8.20am on Saturday August 14.

“She was taken to hospital with a leg injury. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Sussex Police

The road is now open again.

Emergency servicesSussex Police