Saltdean woman rushed to hospital after falling from balcony
A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from a balcony in Saltdean this morning.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 12:05 pm
Lustrells Vale was closed earlier this morning with several police cars and an ambulance seen attending an incident.
Sussex Police has now confirmed, “Emergency services were called after a woman was reported to have fallen from a balcony of a flat in Westbrook, Saltdean, at 8.20am on Saturday August 14.
“She was taken to hospital with a leg injury. There are no suspicious circumstances.”
The road is now open again.