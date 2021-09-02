Seaford coast: search for missing swimmer called off

Police said they received a report at 2.10pm on Tuesday (August 31) that ‘about 40 minutes earlier a man had been seen to enter the sea off the beach at Tide Mills, Mill Lane, Seaford, and had not been seen since’.

“His clothing had been left on the beach and he entered the sea wearing swimming shorts,” said a police spokesperson, adding that a search by emergency services, including Coastguard and RNLI, took place on Tuesday evening and resumed on Wednesday morning.

“We understand the Coastguard have concluded their search,” said the police spokesperson.

Emergency services search for the missing swimmer near Seaford. Picture from Dan Jessup.

“The man is believed to be in his sixties and from East Sussex, and police are liaising with his family,” they said.

Police added that the man’s identity is not being disclosed at this time and that the disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.