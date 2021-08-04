Teen missing from Brighton
A 16-year-old girl from Brighton has gone missing.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:34 pm
Emily Batt was last seen at 8.30pm on Monday August 2 when she said she was travelling to see a friend in London, police have confirmed.
According to police, she was wearing a black hooded top with a pink pattern, blue ripped jeans and was carrying a large red Michael Kors bag.
Emily is described by police as 5’3”, of slim build and with dark braided hair in a bun.
Anyone who sees her or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1457 of 02/08.