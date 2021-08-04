Teen missing from Brighton

Emily Batt was last seen at 8.30pm on Monday August 2 when she said she was travelling to see a friend in London, police have confirmed.

According to police, she was wearing a black hooded top with a pink pattern, blue ripped jeans and was carrying a large red Michael Kors bag.

Emily is described by police as 5’3”, of slim build and with dark braided hair in a bun.

Emily Batt. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210408-172656001