Teenager left with “life threatening head injury” from “serious collision” in Brighton

Emergency services were called at 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday August 14) to the incident in Wilson Avenue involving a grey BMW X5 and a black Keeway motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said, “The motorcycle was being ridden by a 17-year-old boy from Croydon and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a life threatening head injury.”

According to police, the car driver, a 42-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Sussex Police

The road was closed for several hours for investigation and recovery work.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Vicki Rees said, “We are investigating a serious collision.

“Both vehicles were travelling south when the collision occurred. We want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has any dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.”