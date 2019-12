Three cars collided on a Peacehaven road this morning (Tuesday December 17).

Police responded to reports of the collision on the A259 South Coast Road just before 7am.

No injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to reports of a three-car collision on the A259 South Coast Road in Peacehaven, shortly before 7am on Tuesday (December 17).

The westbound carriageway was blocked near to The Tavern at Telscombe. There are currently no reports of any injuries."