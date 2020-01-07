A27 crash adds to traffic chaos between Worthing and Shoreham

A collision inside the Southwick tunnel on the A27 this morning (Tuesday, January 7) has added to traffic chaos between Worthing and Shoreham.

'Severe delays' of up to an hour have been reported on the A259 and A27 between Worthing and Portslade this morning after a three-vehicle accident.

This follows reports of gridlock yesterday evening due to temporary traffic lights on the A259 in Shoreham approaching The Bridge Inn roundabout. There were long delays in all directions, with traffic backing up to Lancing Beach Green to the west, and Southwick to the east.

This morning, the temporary lights are causing queuing traffic on the A259 Brighton Road eastbound at The Saltings.

The lights are in place due to water main works. This is how long they will be in place for

Delays are also increasing in Crockhurst Hill eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27 Shoreham Bypass (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).