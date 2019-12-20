M23 reopens after flooding submerges motorway

The M23 has reopened after it was closed by flooding, Sussex Roads Police said on Twitter.

In a statement, police said: “The #M23 is now open again in both directions.

M23 flooded

“Thanks to @HighwaysSEAST for some sterling efforts at pumping away an awful lot of water.”

Read more: Sussex flooding: Watch as torrent of water submerges M23

Read more: Horsham flooding in pictures: River Arun bursts its banks

Read more: M23 flooding: Motorway to ‘remain closed for several hours’