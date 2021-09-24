Another Brighton petrol station runs out of fuel

No fuel at all at the BP Garage on Lewes Road at the Vogue Gyratory Brighton

As city motorists continue to panic-buy a second petrol station has been forced temporarily close.

The BP garage on the Lewes Road is now closed after running out of fuel.

Earlier today Sainsbury’s petrol station in West Hove also shut down their pumps after suffering the same problem.

Drivers have rushed to the forecourts after BP announced it had been forced to close number of sites due to supply problems.

The Government has urged motorists not to panic-buy and Sussex Police has issued a warning against queueing outside the garages and blocking up the city’s roads.

A Sussex Police Tweet read: “We are aware of drivers queuing at petrol stations across Sussex.

“Keeping highways clear is essential for emergency services to respond to incidents and hindering them poses a serious public health risk.