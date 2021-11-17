A spokesperson for Southern said: “This will allow them to replace and test vital cables that have been damaged.”

Southern informed travellers through their Twitter profile that engineers have reported that a cable has been cut.

“They will secure the points (movable parts of track) so that the line to/from Brighton can be used again,” said a spokesperson.

Lines are blocked due to a points failure at Wivelsfield

The stations not being served by trains at the moment are Burgess Hill, Wivelsfield, Hassocks, Preston Park, Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

“There is a very limited train service running between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Lewes,” said the spokesperson, adding that it may be quicker to use an alternative route.

They added that there is now a limited rail replacement bus service operating between Three Bridges and Brighton, calling at Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Preston Park, as well as Haywards Heath, Wivelsfield, Plumpton, Cooksbridge and Lewes.

Southern announced on Twitter at 11.37am that there was a points failure at Wivelsfield.