Brighton and Hove Buses will run every day except Christmas Day

Brighton & Hove Buses will run its services every day over the festive season – except for Christmas Day.

A Saturday service will operate today (Christmas Eve December 24) with last buses finishing at 2200.

Routes 77, 78, 79 and night buses N1, N5, N7 and N25 will not operate on Christmas Eve and there is no service on Christmas Day.

Special timetables operate on Boxing Day on routes 1, 1A, 2, 5, 5A, 5B, 6, 7, 12, 12A, 13, 14, 14A, 18, 22B, 25, 26, 27, 28, 48, 49, 50, 77, 78 and 79.

Night routes N1, N5, N7 and N25 will not operate on Boxing Day. There will be a Sunday service on Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December, services from Wednesday 29 December to Friday 31 December (inclusive) will run to a Saturday timetable, except routes 77, 78 and 79, which will not operate.

Extra journeys on route N25 in the evening on New Year’s Eve and into Saturday 1 January, 2022. Services between 1 January and Monday 3 January will run to a Sunday timetable.