Brighton city centre road closed following collision
A main road in Brighton city centre has been closed following a collision.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:04 am
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:06 am
North Street is closed in both directions.
Brighton and Hove Buses said in a tweet: "Due to a Police incident on North Street in Brighton, all westbound services are diverting via the seafront and West Street.
"Eastbound services are diverting via Queen's Road and North Road to get to the Old Steine / seafront."
More to follow.