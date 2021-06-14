Brighton city centre road closed following collision

A main road in Brighton city centre has been closed following a collision.

By Isabella Cipirska
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:04 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:06 am
Police are at the scene

North Street is closed in both directions.

Brighton and Hove Buses said in a tweet: "Due to a Police incident on North Street in Brighton, all westbound services are diverting via the seafront and West Street.

"Eastbound services are diverting via Queen's Road and North Road to get to the Old Steine / seafront."

Police at the scene

More to follow.

