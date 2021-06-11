Child, 12, hit by vehicle while crossing road in Patcham
A 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle as he crossed the road in Patcham, Brighton, police said.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:59 pm
The incident involving a car, believed to be a white Mercedes, occurred in Ladies Mile Road about 3pm on Thursday 27 May, according to police.
"After a brief exchange of words, the driver reportedly made off from the scene," a spokesman said.
"The victim, a local boy, sustained minor injuries."
Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident on CCTV, dash cam or mobile, is urged to email [email protected] quoting serial 256 of 28/05.