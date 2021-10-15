Cyclist seriously injured following collision with E-Scooter in Brighton

The incident happened at around 7.30am on Wednesday (October 13) when the female cyclist was riding south in the bike lane of Lewes Road.

Police said a man heading in the opposite direction collided with her, causing both to fall to the ground.

Sussex Police said the E-Scooter rider got up and continued his journey without any concern for the cyclist.

Police stock image

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

The suspect is described as 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a light grey baseball cap, a black jacket and jeans. He is believed to often travel on the road.