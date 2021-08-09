Delays on the A27 on the Shoreham bypass following accident
Motorists are facing traffic delays on the A27 westbound between Hangleton and the Southwick tunnel following accident earlier this morning.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:42 am
The emergency services are still dealing with the incident between the A293 turn off for Portslade and west Hove and A283 Steyning Road.