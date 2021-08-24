Driver arrested after two vehicle crash closed A24
A driver has been arrested after a two vehicle crash closed the A24.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 1:15 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 1:28 pm
The road was shut at the Station Road junction in Warnham after the collision at 9.30am this morning.
But the road is now open again.
Police said one of the vehicles left the road and a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Royal County Sussex Hospital after suffering an injury.
A spokeswoman added: “One of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”
The ambulance service has been approached for comment.