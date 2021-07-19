The N700 bus will be reintroduced from Friday (July 23) and the service will run on Friday and Saturday nights between Goring, Durrington, Broadwater, Worthing, Shoreham, Hove and Brighton

The first bus is scheduled to depart Worthing at 11.45pm, with the last service departing Brighton at 3.35am.

The bus company has continued to operate bus services across the region throughout the pandemic to maintain the level of bus services required for essential travel.

However, the frequency of some evening and night bus routes had been temporarily reduced in response to lockdown measures.

Until now, the N700 Night bus service hasn’t restarted, but as life gradually resumes and bars, restaurants and all other hospitality businesses begin to open up further, the service will be put in place once again.

Gordon Frost, operations director for Stagecoach South [email protected] “The night bus N700 ceased to run when the pandemic took hold and closed down the hospitality industry.

“However, as the country enters the next stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, we are delighted to be reintroducing our night bus service between Worthing and Brighton.

“The night bus N700 service will be vital in supporting local hospitality and entertainment businesses to recover from the pandemic, and providing an important public transport link for local residents as we all return to normal life once again.

“We are dedicated to keeping our local community safe and have introduced several additional procedures to ensure that everyone who wants to travel can do so with confidence.”