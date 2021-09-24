Latest on panic-buying at petrol stations in Brighton and Hove

Queues for the Texaco petrol station on the Old Shoreham Road SUS-210924-115351001

Massive queues and petrol station closures are being reported in Brighton and Hove today.

A large number of motorists appear to be ignoring government advice not to panic-buy fuel after supply issues forced the temporary closure of some petrol stations, including a number of BP garages.

Sainsbury’s in West Hove has closed its petrol station after running out of fuel. -

This morning there were large queues at Asda’s petrol station at Brighton Marina and Esso near Hove Station.

There was queueing traffic on both sides of the Texaco garage on the Old Shoreham Road, and the queue in the eastbound lane went back to the Southern Cross junction.

A spokesperson from BP said: “We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

“We are prioritising deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

