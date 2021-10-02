Network Rail finishes £5 million project which closed Hove line for 14 days
Network Rail workers have finished a two week project today on the Hove line.
Network Rail shared the news on Twitter that the line has reopened after 14 days of work being carried out on the embankments between Brighton and Hove.
The rail company tweeted, “Our staff worked 17,136 hours, installing 1,012 rock bolts and 1,000 soil nails as part of £5m project to protect passengers from delays caused by slips and rockfall.
“The work will protect the cutting and the railway in it for generations to come.
“We know noise from the work and changes to services when lines are closed is a real inconvenience to our railway neighbours and passengers. We’d like to say a massive thank you for your patience and understanding.”
If you’d like to find out more about what they’ve been doing watch this: https://network-rail.wistia.com/medias/4d1ruvply2?wvideo=4d1ruvply2