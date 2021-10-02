Network Rail finishes £5 million project which closed Hove line for 14 days

07/07/2013 PA File Photo of workers wearing Network Rail vests. See PA Feature INTERNET Internet Column. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Photos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature INTERNET Internet Column. SUS-140714-155845003

Network Rail workers have finished a two week project today on the Hove line.

Network Rail shared the news on Twitter that the line has reopened after 14 days of work being carried out on the embankments between Brighton and Hove.

The rail company tweeted, “Our staff worked 17,136 hours, installing 1,012 rock bolts and 1,000 soil nails as part of £5m project to protect passengers from delays caused by slips and rockfall.

“The work will protect the cutting and the railway in it for generations to come.

“We know noise from the work and changes to services when lines are closed is a real inconvenience to our railway neighbours and passengers. We’d like to say a massive thank you for your patience and understanding.”