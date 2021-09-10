Police were called to Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, at around 9pm on Thursday (September 9) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian, a spokesman said. Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

He added: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Redford.”

The scene of the crash

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.28pm last night (9 September, 2021) we were called to provide assistance to other emergency services at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A270 at Southwick.

“One crew from Shoreham attended and left the scene at 11.09pm.”