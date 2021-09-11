Roads closed for Brighton Marathon
Tomorrow the Brighton Marathon will return after a year off due to covid, here’s what you need to know about road closures.
Thousands of runners are expected to make their way around the 26.2-mile route on Sunday (September 12) which starts in Preston Park and finishes by Brighton Palace Pier.
According to the official site, the following roads will be closed:
• Part of Medeira Drive is closed all weekend – reopening Monday (September 12) at 11.59pm
• Preston Road by Preston Park will be closed 5.30am – 11.15am
• Part of North Road, Jubilee Street and part of Church Street will be shut 5.30am – 12pm
• Part of Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Richmond Place and most of Pavilion Parade will be shut 5.30am – 12pm
• Part of London Road, Ditchling Road, all of Union Road and part of Lewes Road will be closed 5.30am – 12pm
• Part of Franklin Road, Wellington Road and Elm Grove will be shut 5.30am – 12pm
• Part of St James Street and Marine Parade will be closed 7.30am – 2.30pm
• Part of Marine Drive and Greenways will be shut 7.30am – 1.30pm
• Kings Road and part of Kingsway up until Grand Avenue will be shut 5.30am – 5pm
• Part of Kingsway between Boundary Road and Grand Avenue will be closed 9am – 4pm
• Part of Grand Avenue will be shut 7am – 4pm
• Church Road, New Church Road, Boundary Road and St Leonard’s Road will be closed 9am – 4pm
• Basin Road South will be shut 9am – 4.30pm
For more information visit: https://brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/