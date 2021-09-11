Roads closed for Brighton Marathon

Brighton Marathon 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby. SUS-190414-144001001

Thousands of runners are expected to make their way around the 26.2-mile route on Sunday (September 12) which starts in Preston Park and finishes by Brighton Palace Pier.

According to the official site, the following roads will be closed:

• Part of Medeira Drive is closed all weekend – reopening Monday (September 12) at 11.59pm

• Preston Road by Preston Park will be closed 5.30am – 11.15am

• Part of North Road, Jubilee Street and part of Church Street will be shut 5.30am – 12pm

• Part of Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Richmond Place and most of Pavilion Parade will be shut 5.30am – 12pm

• Part of London Road, Ditchling Road, all of Union Road and part of Lewes Road will be closed 5.30am – 12pm

• Part of Franklin Road, Wellington Road and Elm Grove will be shut 5.30am – 12pm

• Part of St James Street and Marine Parade will be closed 7.30am – 2.30pm

• Part of Marine Drive and Greenways will be shut 7.30am – 1.30pm

• Kings Road and part of Kingsway up until Grand Avenue will be shut 5.30am – 5pm

• Part of Kingsway between Boundary Road and Grand Avenue will be closed 9am – 4pm

• Part of Grand Avenue will be shut 7am – 4pm

• Church Road, New Church Road, Boundary Road and St Leonard’s Road will be closed 9am – 4pm

• Basin Road South will be shut 9am – 4.30pm