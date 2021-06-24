Sussex evening traffic report - 'Severe delays' on A27

Significant traffic delays have been reported on A259 Brighton Road westbound in Shoreham-By-Sea. The average speed is just five mph.

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Traffic has also been slow this evening on the Saltings Roundabout westbound in Lancing.

Traffic report

Delays are easing on A259 New Road westbound between A259 and B2140 Station Road.

Eastbound traffic is slow on the A27 in Arundel at the Causeway roundabout. Delays are said to be increasing between A27 and Station Road, with an average speed of ten mph.

In East Sussex delays are said to be increasing on the A27 eastbound and on the A22 southbound between Park Lane and Nash Street.

Increasingly 'severe delays' have been reported on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between A21 and Old Roar Road.

There is also slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound at A28 Westfield Lane.

Delays have also been reported on A259 Kingsway westbound between Portland Place and Third Avenue.

Traffic is reportedly building up on B2123 Falmer Road, southbound between A27 Falmer Hill and Millyard Crescent.