Sussex traffic report: Delays reported across the region

Traffic news

Slow moving traffic was seen on the A259 between Little Common and Pevensey while delays were also reported on the A26 Malling Down both ways at Earwig Corner.

The delays near Lewes were due to temporary traffic lights in place for ongoing roadworks that are set to end in October 2021.

Traffic was also seen on the A27 by Cop Hall Roundabout due to ongoing roadworks in Polegate.

Farmlands Way in Eastbourne was closed both ways this morning as a result of resurfacing work.

The road will be closed between 7am and 7pm each day from Wannock Road to Farmlands Avenue until Sunday, June 6.

Slow moving traffic was seen eastbound on the Chichester Bypass again this morning between the Whyke and Bognor Road roundabouts.

The A27 westbound was closed at the Southwick tunnel last night but reopened at 6am this morning.